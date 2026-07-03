The British Mortgage Awards – 20 years on: To have been recognised by the industry was special – Palmer

It has been 20 years since the inaugural British Mortgage Awards (BMA). To date, they recognise individual excellence in the mortgage industry.

We spoke to some of our first winners to reflect on their career, achievements and industry changes since then.

Here, we speak to Sara Palmer, sales and distribution director at Gen H and recipient of the 2006 Business Development Management Award.

What do you remember about the 2006 British Mortgage Awards?

The heat. Not quite the heatwave we had last week, but I remember there being a lack of air conditioning in the Royal Albert Hall and everyone was melting – worth it for such an amazing venue, however.

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What stands out most when you think back to the night?

The excitement of it being the first-ever awards; you could feel it all around the room – and of course, being a finalist, I had no idea I had received votes, so it was a huge surprise at the time.

What did it mean to win at the inaugural British Mortgage Awards?

It really did mean a lot to me. To have received votes and been recognised by the industry was special enough. For the panel to then choose me as the winner made me incredibly proud. I loved – and still do – working across the industry with all types of brokers and distributors, so for them to appreciate my hard work and commitment meant so much.

Looking back, what was the intermediary mortgage market like in 2006 compared to today?

It was very male-dominated and lacked diversity. We have been on an important journey and it’s so great to see how far we have come. I remember I was often the only woman at a table or in a meeting, which was daunting at times.

How has the role of the mortgage adviser evolved since 2006?

You just need to look at the percentage of mortgage business written via intermediaries and how that has grown over the years to see how important advice is. Customers’ circumstances have become more complex. World events mean we are often in a highly volatile market with all the challenges that brings, yet the industry continues to show how resilient it is and the value an adviser adds.

How important is it for the industry to continue recognising excellence and innovation?

Innovation, in particular, is so important. In a changing landscape, customers need choice and solutions that meet their needs. This has to be done by innovating products and policies, and recognising this, and therefore shining a light on innovation, is so important.

What are you most proud of professionally when you look back over the past two decades?

My move to Gen H last year. I am so proud to work for a modern lender whose mission is to enable aspiring homeowners to realise their dream by thinking outside the box and bringing innovation to market. We have so much more to offer, so the future is exciting.

What advice would you give to someone entering the intermediary mortgage market today?

This is a great industry to join. Work hard and you will have many opportunities. Make sure you seek out support – there is so much on offer, such as the Working in Mortgages mentoring programme. People really do want to help new talent, so reach out.

What excites you most about the future of the mortgage industry?

Further innovation and solutions to help more people achieve their homeownership or refinance goals.

If you could give one message to this year’s winners, what would it be?

Enjoy your moment.