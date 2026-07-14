Success is about the contribution you make to others – Chahal

To celebrate South Asian Heritage Month, Mortgage Solutions spoke to mortgage professionals about their heritage, culture and ethnic background – and how it formed who they are today.

This week, we spoke to Gurpreet Chahal (pictured), strategic key relationship manager at L&G’s Mortgage Club business. He is also a co-founder of SAMPAN – the South Asian Mortgage Professionals & Allies Network.

Chahal, who is British Sikh and of Punjabi heritage, said his background has had a profound influence on both his personal and professional identities, noting: “It has shaped not only who I am as a person, but also how I try to show up professionally: with humility, integrity, a strong sense of community and a genuine desire to support others.”

Most notable in our conversation was Chahal’s commitment to championing diversity in all of its forms. This year’s theme for South Asian Heritage Month is Unity in Diversity. From the Diversity and Inclusivity Finance Forum (DIFF) to the Black Mortgage Professionals and Allies Network (BMPAN), Pride in Finance, Working in Mortgages (WIM) and Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC), Chahal spoke of unity not just among the South Asian community, but beyond.

Heritage, service and the values that shape leadership

‘Seva’ means selfless service. To Chahal, this has been a guiding belief from childhood. He said: “From a young age, I was taught that success is not simply about what you achieve for yourself; it is also about the contribution you make to others and the positive impact you have on the communities around you.”

Sponsored EPC planning: act now or risk the rush later Sponsored by BM Solutions

Chahal took inspiration from the life his father built when he moved to the UK aged 18.

It taught Chahal lessons in resilience, hard work, sacrifice, dignity, and the importance of creating opportunity for the next generation, as well as yourself.

For him, these values form his leadership ethos. Chahal said: “My Sikh Punjabi heritage has taught me that leadership is about service, not status. In our industry, that means using our platform to support colleagues, strengthen communities and help more people achieve the security and pride of owning a home.”

Champion representation for all

The theme for this year’s South Asian Heritage Month is Unity in Diversity, and the diversity of Britain and the customers Chahal serves are a reminder of how journeys into homeownership will not look the same in an intrinsically diverse society.

Chahal commented: “Britain is proudly diverse. Customers come from different ethnic backgrounds, cultures, faiths, family structures and financial starting points. Their journeys into homeownership will not all look the same. Some may be first-time buyers supported by wider family; some may be self-employed entrepreneurs; some may be building a future after their parents or grandparents migrated here and started again.”

Diversity is beyond heritage and ethnicity for Chahal. Importantly, it is championing the representation of all.

“Unity in diversity also means making sure people are not just represented, but heard. Different perspectives help businesses ask better questions, build deeper trust and make better decisions. When colleagues feel that their background is valued, they are more likely to contribute fully; when customers see people who understand their lived experience, they are more likely to feel confident engaging with advice,” remarked Chahal.

Turning celebration into measurable industry change

Celebrating heritage in the workplace “gives colleagues an opportunity to learn from each other”, commented Chahal.

“Asian heritage is incredibly rich and varied, spanning different countries, regions, languages, faiths, food, music, migration stories and family histories. Celebrating that heritage helps create conversations that build empathy and understanding,” he added.

Across the mortgage industry, diversity initiatives have promoted conversations about inclusion, representation, wellbeing and social mobility, according to Chahal.

He said: “The mortgage industry has made progress through initiatives like WIM, DIFF, BMPAN, Pride in Finance and MIMHC… There are also more networks, forums and role models helping to make these conversations visible.”

Chahal emphasised that championing diversity must go beyond awareness: “That means looking honestly at who enters the industry, who progresses, who is visible at events, who is invited to speak, who receives mentoring or sponsorship and who ultimately gets a seat at the decision-making table.”

He added: “The significance of a more diverse mortgage industry is much bigger than internal representation. It directly affects customer outcomes. When advisers, lenders, distributors and decision-makers better reflect modern Britain, the industry is better placed to understand different cultural contexts, family dynamics, income patterns, aspirations and barriers. That understanding can help build trust and create better conversations with customers.”

For Chahal, South Asian Heritage Month “is an opportunity to celebrate that richness, but also to invite others into the conversation. It is a chance to learn, ask questions, share stories and recognise that our differences can strengthen us. In the mortgage industry, that spirit of unity in diversity can help us build a profession that is more inclusive, more human and more connected to the people it serves.”