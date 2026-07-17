Building Societies Association signs Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter

The Building Societies Association (BSA) has become the latest signatory of the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC), endorsing its work to encourage positive mental health and wellbeing in the mortgage sector.

The MIMHC was established in 2021 and brings firms from the mortgage and property finance industry together to support those dealing with mental health challenges. More than 400 organisations are signatories to the charter, representing more than 30,000 employees.

The charter aims to raise awareness of mental health while removing the stigma associated with challenges. It supports initiatives and delivers guides on creating a healthier workplace culture through practical actions.

Paul Broadhead, head of mortgage and housing policy at the BSA, said: “Building societies have always put people at the heart of what they do, whether that’s supporting members, colleagues or the communities they serve. Signing the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter is a natural extension of those values and reflects our commitment to helping create a more open, supportive and inclusive mortgage industry.

“As the BSA’s mental health first aider, I’ve seen how important it is to create an environment where people feel comfortable talking about their mental health and know where to turn for support. No one should feel they have to struggle in silence, and by signing the charter we’re proud to stand alongside others across our industry who are working to make a positive difference.”

Jason Berry, co-founder of the MIMHC and group sales director at Crystal Specialist Finance, added: “We’re delighted to welcome the Building Societies Association as a signatory of the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter. The mutual sector has always been built on strong community values and a people-first approach, making the BSA a natural partner in our mission to improve mental health and wellbeing across the mortgage industry.

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“The support from Paul Broadhead and the wider BSA team is an important milestone for the charter. We hope it will encourage even more building societies to get involved, share best practice and help create healthier, more supportive workplaces across our sector. Together, we can continue breaking down stigma, encouraging open conversations and ensuring everyone knows that support is available when they need it.”

Earlier this month, the MIMHC announced the launch of its fifth annual Mental Health & Wellbeing Survey.