QDEX launches free mortgage sourcing platform

QDEX, developer of pre-submission lending platform QDEX Intelligence, has launched its mortgage sourcing platform Edge to the market.

Edge is the free entry version of its QDEX Intelligence platform and provides residential and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage sourcing services. The firm has made this available to all mortgage brokers, saying the launch reflected its belief that mortgage technology was “entering a new era”.

QDEX said comparing products alone was no longer sufficient and its platform would help brokers understand whether they have selected a suitable option before packaging and submitting a case.

The Edge platform has a pre-submission lending intelligence feature to assist brokers in validating lending decisions, identifying potential underwriting issues and finding better options before a case is submitted.

The firm has developed its own deterministic lending algorithm, designed to capture the complexity of mortgage lending. Deterministic processes rely on specific conditions consistently producing the same outcomes.

QDEX’s technology analyses a client’s circumstances against a lender’s policy, criteria and appetite to match cases to eligible lenders. The firm said this was a “scientific approach to lending”, which transforms complex criteria into clear, accurate lending intelligence.

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QDEX Intelligence is available in four editions, including the free Edge platform. It also has Edge+, which has the same features as Edge as well as the pre-submission lending intelligence function. This includes lender match, mortgage modelling and automated documentation.

Edge Ops has the same features as Edge+ as well as an operating platform that streamlines case management, automates workflows and standardises processes to improve productivity.

The Edge One platform has the same capabilities as Edge Ops and includes enterprise-grade governance and operational control for mortgage networks, clubs and larger firms. This includes bespoke workflows, advanced oversight and custom integration.

The ‘next generation of mortgage technology’

Kem Kemal, founder and CEO of QDEX, said: “For years, mortgage technology has competed to build better sourcing tools. We think the industry has been solving yesterday’s problem.

“Finding products is no longer the challenge. The challenge is knowing you’ve chosen the strongest lending route before valuable time is invested, and that avoidable issues won’t emerge once the case reaches underwriting.”

Kemal added: “We firmly believe QDEX Intelligence represents the next generation of mortgage technology and making residential and BTL mortgage sourcing freely available is how we invite the industry to experience it.”