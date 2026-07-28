Buckinghamshire BS reduces mortgage rates across resi and specialist lending ranges

Buckinghamshire Building Society has announced a series of mortgage rate reductions across its residential and specialist lending ranges.

The changes saw reductions across a number of the mutual’s residential, impaired credit and buy-to-let (BTL) products, with lower rates now available for customers with higher levels of equity.

Buckinghamshire Building Society has reduced its Everyday Residential discounted products by 40 basis points (bps), with rates now available from 4.89% up to 70% loan to value (LTV) and 4.99% up to 80% LTV.

Among its impaired credit range, the Credit Revive Residential product at less than 85% LTV over a two-year fixed term has been reduced from 6.19% to 6.09%, with a £499 product fee.

Furthermore, the Credit Restore Residential product at less than 60% LTV over a three-year fixed term has been reduced from 6.29% to 6.19%, with a £499 product fee.

The limited company BTL product over a three-year fixed term has been reduced from 6.19% to 6.09%, with a £1,500 product fee.

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The limited company holiday let product over a two-year fixed term has been reduced from 6.09% to 5.99%, with a £1,500 product fee.

The portfolio BTL product over a three-year fixed term has been reduced from 6.89% to 6.69%, with a £1,500 product fee.

Claire Askham, head of mortgage sales at Buckinghamshire Building Society, said: “These latest reductions enhance our proposition for borrowers with lower loan-to-value requirements while continuing to support borrowers with more complex or individual circumstances.

“Whether it’s someone looking to remortgage from day one, raise capital against an unencumbered property, access our later life lending solutions or secure a mortgage after previous credit issues through our Credit Restore and Credit Revive products, we’re committed to offering flexible lending backed by a personal approach.”