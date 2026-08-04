Gen H cuts rates by up to 40bps amid strong July trading

Mortgage lender Gen H has reduced rates across its higher-loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage range by up to 40 basis points (40bps).

The lender said 85% LTV rates have been cut by 40bps, while rates at 90% LTV and 95% LTV have each been reduced by 10bps.

Its New Build Boost rate has also fallen by 10bps to 6.44%, which the lender said equates to an effective rate of 5.42%.

The revised rates are already available to brokers on Gen H’s panel.

Strongest month for mortgage applications

Gen H said July was its strongest month for mortgage applications in 2026.

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The lender also recorded its best month for mortgage offers since May 2024.

July was also Gen H’s second-best month for completions in 2026, as the value of completions increased by 34% year-on-year.

Two-thirds of applications received in July involved two or more areas of complexity, such as self-employment or complex income arrangements.

Gen H attributed its performance to continued demand from borrowers, including those it described as historically under-served, as well as operational efficiencies generated by recent technology investments.

The lender said the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered document reviewers and packaging agents has improved case processing, with the number of ‘one-touch’ underwrites having doubled in recent months.

Sara Palmer (pictured), sales and distribution director at Gen H, said: “2026 has been such a challenging year for our industry. Gen H’s performance shows the strategic benefit of investing in great systems and great people. People still want to buy homes, and we’re here to support our broker partners as they make those dreams come true.”