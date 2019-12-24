How brokers reacted to the key mortgage market issues of 2019

Possibly more apt now than it was at the time of writing, the broker reaction to Boris Johnson’s proposed stamp duty changes should he make it as the country’s next Prime Minister.
With a landslide win now under his belt, the scepticism towards Johnson’s ability to follow this through will either leave brokers feeling proven right or surprised over the next five years.
Also discussed was broker firm Habito’s entrance into lending, with the launch of its buy-to-let products.
A story which led to an adviser being fined for seeming to give a client advice on stamp duty resulted in brokers highlighting how easy it was for them to accidentally blur the lines during a consultation.
Elsewhere, brokers admitted to not paying too much attention to the Financial Conduct Authority’s advice on preparing for Brexit, rather choosing to wait and see how things played out.
A few discussions at our Supper Club events also brought about some thought-provoking commentary from brokers, namely the reaction to Nationwide stepping into the equity release market and lenders being urged to keep a closer eye on the misuse of buy-to-let mortgages.
Brokers shrug off Johnson’s latest potential stamp duty reform ‒ analysis
How brokers are keeping landlord clients profitable in buy-to-let – analysis
Broker-turned-lender Habito wins plaudits and raises eyebrows on launch – analysis
Increase in CCJs making mainstream lenders like Virgin Money more flexible – analysis
First-time buyers risk missing out on low rates by second guessing market – analysis
FOS fine highlights brokers at risk from advice ‘drift’ ‒ analysis
‘Nationwide could blow other equity release lenders out of the market’ – The Bristol Supper Club
Mortgage clubs: ‘Newer players showing old guard how it should be done’ – analysis
Broker Brexit preparations: ‘I’ve ignored all the advice from the FCA’ – analysis
‘Make it easier for lenders to offer higher LTV deals’ instead of targeting pension savings – analysis
Buy-to-let misuse: ‘It’s tantamount to fraud and lenders should police it more’ – Foundation Home Loans Manchester Supper Club