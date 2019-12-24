How brokers reacted to the key mortgage market issues of 2019

In what has been another eventful year for the mortgage market, the reactions to the headlines are just as important to the news stories in gaining an insight into the industry’s stance on an issue. Here, Mortgage Solutions presents the top analysis and Supper Club features of 2019.

Possibly more apt now than it was at the time of writing, the broker reaction to Boris Johnson’s proposed stamp duty changes should he make it as the country’s next Prime Minister.

With a landslide win now under his belt, the scepticism towards Johnson’s ability to follow this through will either leave brokers feeling proven right or surprised over the next five years.

Also discussed was broker firm Habito’s entrance into lending, with the launch of its buy-to-let products.

A story which led to an adviser being fined for seeming to give a client advice on stamp duty resulted in brokers highlighting how easy it was for them to accidentally blur the lines during a consultation.

Elsewhere, brokers admitted to not paying too much attention to the Financial Conduct Authority’s advice on preparing for Brexit, rather choosing to wait and see how things played out.

A few discussions at our Supper Club events also brought about some thought-provoking commentary from brokers, namely the reaction to Nationwide stepping into the equity release market and lenders being urged to keep a closer eye on the misuse of buy-to-let mortgages.