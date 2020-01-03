TSB and Leeds BS launch New Year mortgage deals

TSB has introduced new buy-to-let and product transfer deals for borrowers looking for a fixed rate of up to ten years while Leeds Building Society has launched a flexible mortgage range.

Highlights from TSB’s new two-year fixed rate product transfer deals include 1.39 per cent up to 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) and 1.68 per cent between 75 and 80 per cent LTV.

TSB borrowers who want to switch to a five-year fixed deal can choose from new deals including a 1.89 per cent interest rate between 75 and 80 per cent LTV.

Those looking to lock in for ten years have two new deals to choose from. Borrowers with a 40 per cent deposit can secure a rate of 2.24 per cent while those with a LTV between 60 and 75 per cent can access a rate of 2.29 per cent.

Meanwhile, landlords with up to a 40 per cent deposit who want to fix their interest rate for two years can access a 1.69 per cent deal, or 1.94 per cent if they their LTV is between 60 and 74 per cent. Alternatively, a five-year deal is available at 1.99 per cent at 60 per cent LTV and 2.24 per cent up to 75 per cent LTV.

The arrangement fee for all TSB’s new deals is £995.

Nick Smith, TSB’s head of mortgages, said: “The mortgage market is very competitive for borrowers and the changes we’ve introduced today give our customers more choice, so that we’re helping more people borrow well.”