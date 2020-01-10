You are here: Home - News -

News

Carney indicates a Bank Rate cut could be coming

by:
  • 10/01/2020
  • 0
Carney indicates a Bank Rate cut could be coming
Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England (BoE), has indicated that interest rates could be cut if UK economic growth remains weak.

 

Carney (pictured) told a conference on inflation in London on 9 January that the potential for “near term stimulus” was under discussion by the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

“As is entirely appropriate, there is a debate at the MPC over the relative merits of near term stimulus to reinforce the expected recovery in UK growth and inflation,” Carney said.

“With the relatively limited space to cut Bank Rate, if evidence builds that the weakness in activity could persist, risk management considerations would favour a relatively prompt response,” he added.

The next MPC announcement is slated for Thursday 20 January.

The committee was split on whether to cut rates to 0.5 per cent, down from the current 0.75 per cent, in December and November 2019.

The UK economy grew at its joint-weakest average rate since 2012 at the end of last year. That trend has continued into 2020, despite the so-called “Boris bounce”, which was hoped for following the Conservative election victory with a substantial majority. 

Carney’s comments saw the value of the pound drop against the dollar by 0.4 per cent to $1.30.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 05, 2020 to Feb 06, 2020
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 06, 2020 to Feb 07, 2020
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

Latest Poll

Poll: How much Shariah-compliant business do you place a year? 

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Headshot Peter Izard Investec Bank
HNW does not just mean large loans — Investec

A comment that my team sometimes receives when they are talking to brokers is that a lot of high street...

Close