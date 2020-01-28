You are here: Home - News -

News

Treasury considers extending regulation to help mortgage prisoners

by:
  • 28/01/2020
  • 0
Treasury considers extending regulation to help mortgage prisoners
Economic secretary to the Treasury John Glen has said the government is considering extending the regulatory perimeter to help borrowers trapped with inactive or unregulated lenders.

 

Glen made the statement in a letter to UK Finance CEO Stephen Jones, on the subject of helping mortgage prisoners.

“I am open to considering an extension to the regulatory perimeter where the benefits to consumers and markets can be demonstrated, however it is important that we do not raise false hope for these customers by pursuing a change that does not end up helping them,” he wrote.

Glen also followed the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in attempting to put pressure on lenders to accommodate the changes made by the regulator to mortgage rules.

However, analysis of the mortgage prisoner group by the FCA found only 14,000 borrowers were likely to be eligible and would benefit by remortgaging under the changes.

As Mortgage Solutions exclusively revealed, the FCA did not conduct any analysis of those borrowers who were trapped by being presently or recently in arrears.

Glen said it was important to closely monitor the impact of recent rule changes, “including the extent and pace of action” by UK Finance lenders.

He added: “I am determined to enable remortgaging for those who are eligible under the FCA’s rule change, meet the criteria for lending and would benefit from doing so.

“The FCA rule changes lifted regulatory barriers. I now would expect lenders to take the lead in making a real difference to this group of borrowers.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 05, 2020 to Feb 06, 2020
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 06, 2020 to Feb 07, 2020
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

Latest Poll

Is your business operationally resilient in the event of an IT meltdown?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
pin holding up a percentage sign
How four estate agents combined to keep a price-fixing cartel in place for seven years

Penalty payments, policing rivals, performance targets and monitoring meetings were all part of how a cartel of estate agents artificially...

Close