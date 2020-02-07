TSLE2020: Landlords ignored by brokers and lenders on regulation changes – Aldermore

A significant portion of small portfolio landlords are being ignored by brokers and lenders when it comes to updates about regulation and the market, according to Aldermore.

Speaking at The Specialist Lending Event, Aldermore head of intermediary distribution Nick Parker, said there was an opportunity for brokers to fill a void.

“Smaller portfolio landlords have demand for engagement with lenders and brokers,” he said.

“Less than one in four has been contacted by their broker or lender regarding regulatory reforms and this is too low.

“Research shows there is a real hunger from landlords to know about regulatory and market changes and how it will affect their business,” he added.