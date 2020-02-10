You are here: Home - News -

News

Onus on buyers to find Japanese knotweed after conveyancing change

by:
  • 10/02/2020
  • 0
Onus on buyers to find Japanese knotweed after conveyancing change
A fresh onus is on buyers to find out if a property has a history of Japanese knotweed, after the Law Society last week published updated guidance for conveyancers.  

 

More sellers are now expected to swerve a firm answer when asked about the aggressive plant, which is difficult to eradicate and can cause structural damage to buildings.

Guidance has previously said sellers should state whether the property is affected by Japanese knotweed.

But new explanatory notes on property information forms (TA6) add that if a vendor is unsure about whether the plant exists on the property to indicate ‘not known’.

And that if a seller says there is no knotweed, they “must be certain” no root is present within the ground of the property or within three meters of the property boundary, even if there are no signs above ground.

The more stringent guidelines mean sellers are more likely to say ‘not known’ when asked about the plant.

Buyers who want a firm answer to the question will be obliged to undertake their own enquiries by commissioning a professional Japanese knotweed survey.

The changes will help the legal process in misrepresentation cases where a seller has answered ‘no’, but the weed has been subsequently discovered, according to Environet managing director Nic Seal.

In some cases, owners have sued previous vendors after finding the plant on the property.

Seal added: “With visual surveys, no reputable knotweed specialist could certify that no rhizome is present in the ground, reinforcing the message that the safe bet is to always answer ‘don’t know’, except of course where the answer should be ‘Yes’.

“I therefore welcome the Law Society’s revisions to the TA6 form guidance made last week.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 13, 2020 to Feb 14, 2020
Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

Latest Poll

Do you think fixed-for-term mortgages will be successful?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
headshot Alex Maddox Northview Group
MPC hedges its bets with latest base rate hold – Maddox

While the market was equally divided in terms of expectations for the latest rate decision, the Bank of England’s (BoE)...

Close