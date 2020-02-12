You are here: Home - News -

House price growth to reach pre-Referendum heights, Reallymoving predicts

  • 12/02/2020
Annual house price growth has been forecast to rise to 4.3 per cent in the three months to April, according to Reallymoving.

The April forecast, said to driven by consumer confidence and the completion of new year deals, is close to the 4.5 per cent growth seen before the 2016 EU Referendum.

As homebuyers typically register for quotes for home moving services on the site 12 weeks before their purchase completes, Reallymoving has based its predictions on these agreed purchase prices.  

The firm believes the growth in April will represent a 5.9 per cent annual increase to £300,995.  

Before this happens, it is forecast that February will see a 1.1 per cent decline in the average price of a house to £290,703, while March will experience a 0.7 per cent drop to £288,630. 

Rob Houghton (pictured), CEO of Reallymoving, said: “Growing certainty about the UK’s future direction following the general election appears to be prompting the release of some of the pent-up demand in the market from buyers and sellers who have adopted a policy of ‘wait and see’ over the last few months.  

“This surge of optimism is clearly evident in sales agreed in January, which we anticipate will be visible in Land Registry data in April.” 

“However, if trade talks between the UK and the EU fail to progress well this brighter outlook for the housing market could be short-lived, in which case this spring could present the best window of opportunity to sell for some time,” he added. 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

