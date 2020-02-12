Ian Boden to retire from LendInvest

Boden (pictured) has spent more than 40 years in the financial services industry with the last 15 involved in the buy-to-let and commercial mortgages sector.

He joined LendInvest in summer 2017 having previously spent significant stints at HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group and Aldermore.

Writing on LinkedIn, Boden said: “Forty odd years have gone quickly; having started my career at the tender age of 16, with very few qualifications, but with a drive, ambition and enthusiasm to succeed.

“I’ve been privileged to have been able to work with some amazing people and within some great companies. Looking forward now to the next chapter.”

Replacement search underway

Boden’s replacement at LendInvest is now being sought.

LendInvest CEO Rod Lockhart thanked Boden for his “massive contribution” to LendInvest in the last two and a half years which had put the firm in a strong position.

“We wish Ian all the very best in his retirement and hope he enjoys his well-earned rest,” Lockhart added.

Chief commercial officer Matt Tooth continued: “Ian will be a tough act to follow, but applications are open for his successor.”

Boden joined LendInvest to drive the lender’s entry into the buy-to-let market with its first deal completed in Dec 2017 and by the end of 2019 more than 2,300 brokers had introduced 6,800 deals worth in excess of £500m.

The buy-to-let team itself has also grown under Boden’s watch from four to 25 full time business development managers (BDMs), case managers and underwriters, supported by nine field-based BDMs.