You are here: Home - News -

News

RIO and equity release hybrid should be developed, advisers say

by:
  • 14/02/2020
  • 0
RIO and equity release hybrid should be developed, advisers say
A product that bridges between a retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgage and equity release is a development advisers would like to see created, research from More 2 Life has found.

 

The research paper House of the Rising Sum – Exploring equity release opportunities asked advisers what potential product developments they would like to see in the sector. 

Some responses said the creation of a RIO that “could metamorphose into equity release at some later stage in retirement if needed” was something that should be considered. 

Speaking on a panel at the launch event for the research, John Somerville (pictured), head of regulatory relationships at the London Institute of Banking and Finance agreed as he said: “Equity release at age 55, potentially, is going to have to last for 30 maybe 40 years and that’s a long time.”

 

Collaboration needed

Somerville said to make something like this happen and reduce silos, the industry needed to work together more to get a firm understanding of all that was on offer.

“We need more of a collaborative approach and get people to look at it as a whole later life lending piece,” he added. 

 

Other product suggestions 

Other ideas for product developments which were mentioned in the survey included a bundled equity release and whole of life insurance policy which generated proceeds at death to meet any outstanding costs such as funeral or property maintenance. 

Advisers also proposed lenders explore how equity release could potentially be used for planning and tax mitigation for clients with buy-to-let portfolios. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020 to Apr 24, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020 to Apr 30, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Do you think fixed-for-term mortgages will be successful?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
The market towns commanding biggest house price premiums

Property values are an average 12 per cent higher in market towns compared to the surrounding county, research from Lloyds...

Close