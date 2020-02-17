You are here: Home - News -

News

FCA study of high loan to income mortgages: Key findings

by:
  • 17/02/2020
  • 0
FCA study of high loan to income mortgages: Key findings
In a 52-page paper, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has examined the before and after effects of the high loan-to-income (LTI) cap on consumers and lenders' behaviour, analysing data spanning from July 2012 to June 2016.

In June 2014, the Financial Policy Committee recommended that the regulators made sure mortgage lenders did not lend more than 15 per cent of their book to borrowers with an income multiple at, or higher than four and half times the value of the loan.

The regulator’s main finding was that lenders had used their 15 per cent allowance to help home movers looking for large mortgages, rather than first-time buyers trying to get a foot on the property ladder.

Here’s what else the regulator found.

The mortgage size for loans with an LTI in excess of 4.5 increased by four to seven per cent suggesting lenders are targeting borrowers with higher incomes.

The proportion of LTI lending to homemovers and joint applicants increased while the proportion of lending to first-time buyers decreased.

Lots of firms have played just within the rules. The volume of new mortgage lending at LTI ratios just below the 4.5 ratio has risen causing what the FCA refers to as a ‘bunching’ effect.

To help with mortgage affordability, the length of mortgage terms on loans with an LTI ratio of between 4.5 and five times has increased by seven to 13 months.

 

Regional differences

The regulator found evidence that high LTI mortgages have been shifted towards regions with higher average income and house prices, which supports the findings that the average loan size has increased.

The move away from lending to first-time buyers in favour of home movers for loans requiring a stretch of 4.5 times income or more, can be seen more in southern and midland regions. However the shift is particularly noticeable in the North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.

The overall proportion of high LTI income did not change after the implementation of the cap, remaining at around 10 per cent of overall lending. Lenders’ individual appetite for high LTI lending did change, however.

Some banks that were already lending around the 15 per cent limit, pulled back, while other lenders that had previously had a low share of such lending, ramped up their volumes.

The cost of high LTI mortgages was expected to rise, as the cap restricted their supply but this trend did not materialise. Instead, the cost of high LTI mortgages has fallen by around six to eight basis points.

The FCA said there could be a number of reasons for this price reaction, including that lenders were cherry picking only the most low risk of borrowers, therefore offering the cheapest rates.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020 to Apr 24, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020 to Apr 30, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Do you think fixed-for-term mortgages will be successful?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Treasury to confirm Budget date ‘in coming days’

Doubt has been cast over when the Budget will be delivered following the shock resignation of Sajid Javid as chancellor...

Close