You are here: Home - News -

News

NatWest to allow flood victims to defer mortgage payments

by:
  • 19/02/2020
  • 0
NatWest to allow flood victims to defer mortgage payments
NatWest is introducing measures to allow personal and business customers who have been affected by the serious flooding across England and Wales to defer mortgage and loan repayments for up to three months.

 

The bank said this was to give customers the chance to “concentrate on getting their homes and businesses back to normal”. 

Other assistance to personal customers includes allowing them to close fixed savings accounts with no early closure charge so they can access cash. They will also be able to apply for a temporary increase to credit card limits or increased withdrawal limits of up to £500. 

Business customers will be offered loan repayment holidays, interest rate reductions and temporary emergency loans with no fees. 

Alison Rose (pictured), CEO NatWest Bank, said: “We are helping customers and business owners affected by the recent flooding by providing additional credit or access to finance where needed, so they can concentrate on getting their homes or businesses back to normal.  

“We would urge affected customers to get in touch with us, either by phone or in a branch, to discuss how we can help.” 

 

Public assistance 

This news comes as the government announced that those affected by Storms Ciara and Dennis could get access to benefits, including a financial hardship payment of up to £500, under the Flood Recovery Framework. 

Those significantly affected will also be entitled to receive council tax relief for at least three months. 

Additionally, homeowners can apply for Defra’s Property Flood Resilience Scheme, which offers up to £5,000 to help make their properties more flood-resistant in the future. The money can be used to pay for property improvements such as the installation of flood doors and raising electrics off ground level. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020 to Apr 24, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020 to Apr 30, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Do you think fixed-for-term mortgages will be successful?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Homeowners to be given powers to contest estate fees

Property owners will be given greater powers to challenge estate management fees charged by developers, housing minister Christopher Pincher has...

Close