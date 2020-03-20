Sesame and PMS up mortgage completions to £44.5bn

Sesame network and PMS mortgage club increased the volume of completions through the firms by £2.5bn in 2019 to hit £44.4bn.

Results published by parent company Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) announced the six per cent increase and said it was the best mortgage performance for a decade.

SBG did not provide a breakdown of mortgage and remortgage business and product transfers.

According to UK Finance data, the 2019 mortgage market was worth a combined £433.2bn, with £265.8bn through mortgages and remortgages, with £167.4bn in product transfers.

SBG also said it had been a good start to 2020 but it was now focusing efforts on supporting advisers through this challenging Covid-19 period, including investing more in digital technology.

John Cowan, executive chairman of SBG, (pictured) said the firms had been very active in expanding their breadth of propositions to give mortgage advisers more choice and the ability to cater for a wider range of customer needs.

“This includes bolstering support in specialist and later life lending, new build and product transfers,” he said.

“We’ve also invested in our people to ensure we have the specialist skills in place on the ground, to help advisers make the most of emerging opportunities.”

‘Unchartered territory’

On the year ahead, he continued: “Activity levels so far this year have been high. However, we must remain vigilant given the unchartered territory we are now in.

“To combat the economic uncertainty and regulatory challenges ahead we’re helping advisory firms to expand their propositions and engage customers, because all the evidence tells us that people want and value advice.”

He added SBG was investing in digital technology to increase adviser efficiency and help its members to future proof their businesses.