Bank of Ireland UK caps mortgage lending at 85 per cent LTV

The Bank of Ireland UK has temporarily limited its lending up to a maximum of 85 per cent loan-to-value (LTV) across all new mortgages and further advances from 31 March.

It includes buy-to-let as well as residential deals and will also affect products above 85 per cent LTV which are offered through the bank’s partnership with the Post Office.

Pipeline cases and product transfers are unaffected and will continue to be processed as normal.

The bank said this was due to “current constraints” resulting from the Covid-19 situation, including supporting customers who required payment holidays and mortgage offer extensions.

It had previously replaced all in-person valuations with automated valuation models (AVMs) and desktop reports to enable it to maintain 95 per cent LTV lending.

The lender also noted that it will accept a case as face to face if the customer has been seen by a broker over video link.

Ian McLaughlin (pictured), CEO at the Bank of Ireland UK said: “The safety and welfare of our colleagues and customers and the continuity of our services remains our priority.

“Our team will be contacting intermediaries to explain the current situation and to understand how they can support their customers.”