You are here: Home - News -

News

Bank of Ireland UK caps mortgage lending at 85 per cent LTV

by:
  • 01/04/2020
  • 0
Bank of Ireland UK caps mortgage lending at 85 per cent LTV
The Bank of Ireland UK has temporarily limited its lending up to a maximum of 85 per cent loan-to-value (LTV) across all new mortgages and further advances from 31 March.

 

It includes buy-to-let as well as residential deals and will also affect products above 85 per cent LTV which are offered through the bank’s partnership with the Post Office.

Pipeline cases and product transfers are unaffected and will continue to be processed as normal. 

The bank said this was due to “current constraints” resulting from the Covid-19 situation, including supporting customers who required payment holidays and mortgage offer extensions.

It had previously replaced all in-person valuations with automated valuation models (AVMs) and desktop reports to enable it to maintain 95 per cent LTV lending.

The lender also noted that it will accept a case as face to face if the customer has been seen by a broker over video link.

Ian McLaughlin (pictured), CEO at the Bank of Ireland UK said: “The safety and welfare of our colleagues and customers and the continuity of our services remains our priority.   

Our team will be contacting intermediaries to explain the current situation and to understand how they can support their customers.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Virgin Money suspends new purchase apps; caps remo to 60 per cent LTV

Virgin Money is not accepting any applications for house purchase either for residential or buy-to-let (BTL) borrowing purposes.

Close