Barclays re-launches 80 per cent LTV deals

In a note to brokers, the bank said it was now assessing standard residential and buy-to-let applications within two days of receiving cases.

Highlights from the new range, which will be available from Friday, include a 1.52 per cent, two-year fixed rate deal with a £999 product fee up to 80 per cent LTV for loans up to £2m.

A 1.80 per cent five-year fixed deal with the same fee and maximum loan size is also available up to 80 per cent LTV.

Both products can be used for purchases or remortgages.

The bank is also changing some of its reward range products for further advances and product transfers.

Barclays’ decision to increase its LTV lending follows Halifax and Nationwide’s move to relaunch 85 per cent deals earlier this week.