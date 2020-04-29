You are here: Home - News -

News

Rents started to fall across UK pre-coronavirus – DPS

by:
  • 29/04/2020
  • 0
Rents started to fall across UK pre-coronavirus – DPS
Rents across five regions of the UK were already starting to fall before the full force of the coronavirus restrictions struck, according to the Deposit Protection Service (DPS).

 

Its latest rental tracker for the first three months of 2020 found that the East, North East, North West, Northern Ireland and Wales all saw falls in rents from the end of 2019, while London was unchanged.

The remaining six regions – the East Midlands, Scotland, South East, South West, West Midlands and Yorkshire – saw rent increases.

Northern Ireland had the biggest fall with a 4.93 per cent drop worth £27 per month, while Scotland had the biggest increase of 4.9 per cent worth £30 per month.

As a result, the average rent across the UK remained largely unchanged, up just £2 per month or 0.26 per cent to £775.

Year-on-year rents across the UK increased £18 or 2.38 per cent from £757 in the first quarter of 2019.

The trends are similar to those highlighted by Hamptons International earlier this week. It suggested there could be a fall of up to five per cent in rents during 2020 from the coronavirus.

The government introduced its full lockdown on 23 March.

 

Impact of restrictions

The DPS noted that its next set of figures were likely to be affected by the UK Government’s advice that people should not move house and other policies, such as the prevention of evictions.

DPS managing director Matt Trevett said: “Despite the stability of the rental market over the past 12-18 months, it is likely we will see a very different pattern in Q2 2020 owing to the impact of coronavirus on landlords, letting agents and tenants, although it is difficult to predict the long-term effect this will have on the industry.

“For example, some landlords are asking for advice on how to make a claim against a deposit if a tenant leaves without giving notice or how to perform check-in and check-out reports during the lockdown.”

He added that communication between parties was vital at the moment.

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2020

Apr 30, 2020 to May 01, 2020
Reading FC Conference and Events, Reading

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

How much of your typical business load are you now conducting?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Mortgage holiday and product transfer not always best option – AMI

Borrowers on mortgage holidays coming to the end of their fixed term should not automatically opt for a product transfer,...

Close