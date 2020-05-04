The Buy to Let Market Forum goes online

The Buy to Let Market Forum roadshow events brought to you by Mortgage Solutions will be going online in 2020.

As a result of the coronavirus restrictions and with the government extending its lockdown for a further three weeks, this year’s Buy to Let Market Forum will be converted into an online conference and exhibition format.

The Buy to Let Online Forum will take place on Wednesday 8 July.

This will be an online conference and exhibition hosted within a secure platform where brokers can access video presentations and visit lender stands directly from a desktop, laptop, or mobile device.

It will feature an update on the state of the buy-to-let market, a lender panel debate, and insights into how landlord clients are feeling about the market, their current investment position and future challenges.

The Buy to Let Online Forum will equip advisers with all the tools needed to maximise the opportunities this sector continues to offer.

These include exploring building strategies for success, looking at how the UK buy-to-let market will evolve in the medium term, and what the adviser role will look like in 2021 and beyond.

Reasons to be cheerful

Despite the current situation there are many reasons to remain cheerful about the buy-to-let market.

While landlords are facing more challenges, property investment remains a huge, tax-efficient opportunity in the medium to long-term compared to other assets, and is an attractive proposition considering the huge lender appetite and increased product innovation and supply.

Lenders available for brokers to engage with at the event include Aldermore, BM Solutions, HTB, Interbay, Kensington, Kent Reliance, Paragon, Pepper Money and Together.

Registration can be completed for free at the event website.

CPD hours will be earned by brokers who attend on the day.

Danielle Moore, event director at Mortgage Solutions, said: “We had an enormous number of advisers signed up to the original regional events and we have been overwhelmed with the positive response from these delegates to engage with the online event on 8 July.

“It is evident that advisers remain motivated to benefit from accessing lenders’ expertise to find the right client solutions in this challenging market. We look forward to welcoming all delegates to the event.”