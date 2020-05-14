You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage holiday extension could hinder lending capacity – industry reacts

by:
  • 14/05/2020
  • 0
Mortgage holiday extension could hinder lending capacity – industry reacts
Extending mortgage payments holidays for up to a year could affect lending capacity and result in serious difficulties for borrowers, the Building Societies Association (BSA) warned.

 

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was considering extending payment holidays to avoid borrowers falling into arrears and being at risk of repossession.

The FCA said it would be meeting with banks this week to discuss what support should be available once the payment freezes end, and said its plans will be confirmed in the coming weeks. 

Paul Broadhead, BSA’s head of mortgages and housing said a blanket extension to payment holidays would not necessarily be in the interest of borrowers as it would mean lenders would not have an insight into their individual financial circumstances.  

“If a borrower is likely to be affected for a longer period it is important that they speak to their mortgage lender. By speaking to their lender, they will receive tailored support appropriate for their circumstances,” he added. 

Broadhead said: “Pausing mortgages for an extended period could also hinder lenders’ capacity for new lending just when it is needed to support the UK’s recovery from this crisis.” 

 

Non-bank collaboration 

Non-bank trade associations have already come together to ask the Treasury for support as they do not have the same access to funding banks have, limiting their ability to provide borrowers with mortgage holidays. 

The representatives proposed schemes to the Bank of England and the Treasury to support them in offering payment holidays, but no action has been taken. 

Vic Jannels, CEO at the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL), said: “We believe that our members will be an important part of the solution as and when we exit this pandemic and rebuild our economy.

“It is important that we work together on an effective and diverse financial response to the current situation in a way that protects consumers and supports businesses.” 

 

Looking for the best solutions 

UK Finance said it continued to work with the government and regulators to find a solution for borrowers during the crisis.  

A spokesperson said: “All providers are ready and able to offer support to their customers who are impacted directly or indirectly by Covid-19.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are you getting the personal and business support you need from your firms, networks, clubs and the wider industry?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Hand holding out key
Pent-up demand sees agency enquiries surge as market reopens

The property market has restarted with a bang, as estate agents and listings sites report a surge in enquiries after...

Close