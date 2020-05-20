You are here: Home - News -

TSB pulls mortgages ahead of reprice; Santander updates valuation timeline

  • 20/05/2020
TSB is replacing a number of its mortgages currently on the market.

 

The lender will withdraw a range of residential, buy to let, remortgage and product transfer deals from sale tomorrow.

Shared ownership and shared equity products are among the products removed.

New products with “improvements” will be available on Friday, the lender said.

But TSB has not yet revealed details of the new range.

An email to brokers said applications for existing products should be submitted by 8pm on 21 May.

 

Santander valuations

Santander has updated the timeline for its valuations that were put on hold during the coronavirus lockdown.

The lender said it hopes most of these valuations on hold will be carried out by 10 June.

Borrowers are to be contacted by 29 May to arrange a valuation date and carry out an initial safety assessment.

 

