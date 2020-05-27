You are here: Home - News -

Openwork appoints chairman

by:
  • 27/05/2020
Openwork Holdings (OHL), the parent company of financial advice and investment network Openwork, has appointed Andy Smart as its new chairman.

 

Smart (pictured) will takeover from Christopher Rodrigues who is stepping down after six years as chairman which included Openwork becoming an independent company. He will continue as a corporate adviser until the end of the year.

Smart was part of the Zurich Global Life team that created Openwork in 2005 and is currently chairman of Openwork and heads OHL’s risk and compliance committee.

Openwork said Smart’s appointment continued the reshaping of its leadership team, and as part of its long-term planning the board and shareholder council will to appoint current chief executive Philip Howell as executive chair of OHL “once the strategic direction is well progressed in its implementation”.

Andy Wilmot, chairman of the Openwork shareholder council said appointing Smart underlined the continuity at Openwork.

“Christopher Rodrigues has played a significant role in the expansion of Openwork which included the move to become independent and owned by partners and staff. He leaves us in an excellent position for further growth,” Wilmott said.

Openwork Chief Executive Philip Howell said: “I look forward to working closely with Andy, drawing upon his deep knowledge of the business as we enter an exciting new chapter for Openwork.

“On behalf of colleagues across the Openwork family, I would like to thank Christopher for his outstanding service and in particular the advice and guidance he has given me over the last few months.”

Smart added that he was looking forward to working with the board and executive team which oversees the network of more than 3,900 financial advisers.

 

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

Close