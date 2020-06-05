You are here: Home - News -

NatWest reprices remos; Accord and Virgin increase high LTV rates; Leeds BS extends new build – round-up

by:
  • 05/06/2020
NatWest, Accord and Virgin Money have all repriced mortgage deals while Leeds Building Society has extended its new build offering.

 

NatWest has trimmed rates on 19 of its core and semi-exclusive remortgage and product transfer deals.

For new customers, remortgage deals at a range of loan to values (LTVs) between 60 per cent and 75 per cent have been reduced by up to nine basis points.

The changes apply to two-year and five-year fixed rate deals from the standard and high value product ranges.

Interest rates on product transfers for existing customers have also been lowered by up to nine basis points for two- and five-year fixes.

 

Accord and Virgin raise rates

Accord and Virgin Money have increased rates on higher LTV deals significantly.

Virgin has today raised rates by up to 0.49 per cent on its 90 per cent LTV two-, three- and five-year fixed rate products with £995 fee and fee saver options.

Seven-year fixes at up to 90 per cent LTV have been increased by up to 0.15 per cent, while the 10-year long deals are up to 0.05 per cent higher.

Accord is also amending its 90 per cent LTV deals – increasing selected rates at by up to 0.18 per cent and withdrawing a three-year product.

Selected two-year fixes increased by an average of 0.13 per cent, with the larger loan options available up to £600,000 being increased by 0.18 per cent.

And some five-year fixes will be increased by an average of 0.12 per cent, with the larger loan options available up to £600,000 being increased by 0.17 per cent.

The products will be withdrawn at 8pm on 7 June, with new products launched at 9am on 8 June.

 

Leeds BS extends new build

Meanwhile, Leeds Building Society has extended its new build LTVs.

The mutual has resumed lending on residential new builds with LTVs of 80 per cent for houses and 75 per cent LTV for flats.

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

