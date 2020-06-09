You are here: Home - News -

News

Number of workers furloughed reaches 8.9 million

by: Emma Lunn
  • 09/06/2020
  • 0
A total of 8.9m jobs have been furloughed under the government’s job retention scheme, according to the Treasury.

 

Employers are now claiming a total of £19.6bn to cover the wages of 8.9 million staff who are on temporary leave during the coronavirus lockdown, up from £17.5bn to cover 8.7 million workers a week ago.

The figures are correct up until midnight on Sunday 7 June.

Meanwhile, claims made by self-employed workers who have seen their income affected during the pandemic have risen by 100,000 to 2.6 million in the past week.

The total value of claims made under the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme, which launched in May, is now £7.5bn, up from £7.2bn last week.

The furlough scheme was initially due to run until June but chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed it will continue until the end of October. However, employers will be expected to contribute towards furloughed workers’ wages from September.

Sunak has also announced a “second and final” grant will be available for self-employed workers from August.

This second grant will be payable at a level equivalent to 70 per cent of the taxpayer’s annual average profits, capped at £2,190 per month, so the maximum amount payable will be £6,570 to cover three months.

 

Business loans

Separate figures from the Treasury show that more than 830,000 UK businesses have borrowed money through the government’s coronavirus loan schemes.

Lenders have loaned more than £34.9bn through the three major government-backed lending programmes, including £3.6bn of support to 85,000 businesses in the past week.

More than 780,000 businesses have been approved for Bounce Back Loans over the past five weeks, with £23.8bn lent through the scheme.

The Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) has seen 48,000 businesses receive funding through so far, with lenders approving £9.6bn in total.

However, some business groups say the loan figures are nothing to celebrate.

Gina Broadhurst, co-founder of the #ForgottenLtd campaign for small limited company directors, says: “The fact that more than three quarters of a million small businesses have been able to access a bounce back loan is not something to celebrate but highlights the severe limitations of this government’s approach.

“Millions of small business owners have been hung out to dry by the government, and enabling them to take on debt is not the solution to getting them back on their feet.

“Small businesses should not be taking on debt at a time when many of them are already struggling. They should be getting support in the same way as employees and the self-employed.

“Because they pay themselves in dividends, this group of small business owners have received no meaningful support from the Treasury and have been shut out of government support.

“Millions of hard-working people who have seen their earnings collapse to zero, yet who cannot access the furlough schemes, are being forced to borrow to put food on the table. This is storing up trouble both for them and the government, which has backed the loans,” she added.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Emma Lunn

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are there enough options for your clients with smaller deposits to remortgage?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Nationwide branch
Brokers urge Nationwide to offer 95 per cent LTV deals through advisers

Mortgage brokers are urging Nationwide to offer its direct-only 90 per cent and 95 per cent loan to value (LTV)...

Close