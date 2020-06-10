You are here: Home - News -

News

Paragon takes £30m coronavirus hit as lending dips five per cent

by:
  • 10/06/2020
  • 0
Paragon takes £30m coronavirus hit as lending dips five per cent
Paragon Bank mortgage lending fell 4.9 per cent in the first six months of 2020 as the lender reduced its focus on amateur landlords while growing its specialist buy-to-let business.

 

Overall mortgage business was £792m for the six months ended 31 March, down by £41m compared to the same period last year.

Lending excluding professional landlords, at the bank fell to £98.2m from £140.8m a year earlier. At the same time, the bank wrote £694.6m of specialist landlord business, an increase of 1.5 per cent year on year.

Pre-tax profits for the period were reported at £57.1m, falling from £72m a year earlier, with the group booking £27.7m in additional charges relating to coronavirus.

Arrears on Paragon’s buy-to-let book in the six months were stable 0.16 per cent.

The lender’s mortgage pipeline at the end of the period stood at £789.8m with 93 per cent of this classed as specialist, professional buy-to-let activity.

 

Commercial and development lending

Paragon’s commercial lending division carried out £481.3m of lending, including £200m to UK SMEs through asset-based finance and £197.8m through the company’s development finance arm to small-to-medium sized residential property developers.

Richard Rowntree, Paragon managing director of mortgages (pictured), said: “We continued our focus on specialist buy-to-let business during the period, which is reflected in today’s results.

“We believe that larger-scale, professional landlords will fuel the future growth of the private rented sector and we are well-positioned to serve that market.

“We have remained active during the lockdown period, supporting our customers and quickly adapting to the challenging conditions.

“We have recommenced physical property valuations and received an upsurge in visits to our intermediary portal in the period after the housing market reopened in May, suggesting pent-up demands from landlords.”

Nigel Terrington, chief executive of Paragon added: “The group made strong progress up to the commencement of the UK lockdown, with lending volumes and yields broadly in line with expectations.

“We have a high-quality loan book, 98 per cent of which is secured, and strong capital and liquidity, and our business stands ready to meet the changing needs of our customers throughout this challenging period and into the next business cycle.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are there enough options for your clients with smaller deposits to remortgage?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Coventry BS returning to 90 per cent LTV

Coventry Building Society is set to relaunch its 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) lending this week, it is...

Close