News

Kent Reliance brings back shared ownership range

  • 16/06/2020
Kent Reliance brings back shared ownership range
Kent Reliance for Intermediaries has reintroduced its shared ownership residential product range available for purchase or remortgage borrowers up to a maximum of 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The specialist lender can offer up to 100 per cent of the share loan from a minimum of £50,000 and up to a maximum of £1,000,000.

The shared ownership product range will now revert to the Bank of England base rate tracker of 4.50 per cent.

Adrian Moloney (pictured), group sales director, OneSavings Bank, said: “Many mainstream lenders’ more rigid criteria and automated underwriting can struggle to support lending in this space. It’s vital therefore for our broker partners that they know they can turn to us for flexible criteria and propositions that match up to their client’s needs.”

James Chidgey, new homes relationship manager at Mortgage Advice Bureau, said: “This is a welcome return to the shared ownership sector by Kent Reliance for Intermediaries. They’ve been a big supporter of new build through shared ownership for a number of years, adding their specialist bank approach to the sector with manual underwriting expertise, and can be relied upon for their consistent and flexible decisions.”

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

Close