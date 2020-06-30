You are here: Home - News -

Trio of industry experts join line up for The Buy to Let Online Forum

by:
  • 30/06/2020
Property investment experts, Paul Brett, Mark Long and Ying Tan have signed up to speak at The Buy to Let Online Forum on Wednesday 8 July.

Paul Brett, managing director of Landbay, will host a presentation to help landlords and brokers understand how to maximise the returns from a wide range of properties.

In his presentation, ‘Broadening your horizons – and those of your clients’, Brett will explain to the 900 strong audience who have signed up to the online event how to diversify property portfolios by adding Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO) and Multi Unit Freehold Blocks (MUFB).

Mark Long, director, financial and business, of BVA BDRC will deliver a talk: Covid 19 and the UK’s private rental sector.

Long will examine how the pandemic and lockdown have impacted tenants, the effect on landlords’ confidence and discuss the outlook for both parties.

Ying Tan, chief executive, Dynamo, will be looking at the lessons property professionals can learn from lockdown and how to survive and do well in challenging times by making the most of opportunities.

The Buy to Let Online Forum is an online conference and exhibition hosted within a secure, online environment, within which you will be able to access video presentations and ‘visit’ sponsor stands directly from your own desktop, laptop, or mobile device.

For more information visit: The Buy to Let Online Forum events page here.

