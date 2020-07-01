You are here: Home - News -

News

House prices fall for first time since 2012 as lockdown impacts market

by:
  • 01/07/2020
  • 0
House prices fall for first time since 2012 as lockdown impacts market
Annual house price growth ground to a halt in June ending an eight-year upward march as measured by lender Nationwide.

 

Values dropped 1.4 per cent month-on-month in June, taking annual growth to -0.1 per cent – the first negative reading seen since 2012.

The average house price now sits at £216,403 from £218,902 in May, according to Nationwide’s index.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, house prices in June were 3.2 per cent lower than in April.

The slump comes off the back of an unprecedented hit to the economy from lockdown and the coronavirus outbreak, and the almost complete closure of the property market between March and May.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “With lockdown measures due to be eased in the weeks ahead, housing market activity is likely to edge higher in the near term, albeit remaining below pre-pandemic levels.

“Nevertheless, the medium-term outlook for the housing market remains highly uncertain.

“Much will depend on the performance of the wider economy, which will in turn be determined by how the pandemic and restrictions on activity evolve, including any behavioural shifts.

“The raft of policies adopted to support the economy, including to protect businesses and jobs, to support peoples’ incomes and keep borrowing costs down, should set the stage for a rebound once the shock passes, and help limit long-term damage to the economy.

“These same measures should also help ensure the impact on the housing market will ultimately be less than would normally be associated with an economic shock of this magnitude.”

The monthly drop in June as measured by Nationwide was not as steep as the 1.7 per cent decline measured in May, providing some optimism in the market.

Chestertons managing director Guy Gittins said: “It is encouraging that the fall in June is less than in May and a sign that the market is recovering.

“Prices were always going to be hardest hit in the first few months of lockdown and we now appear to be in the first phase of recovery and expect prices to begin to level out over the coming months.

“The Nationwide growth figure for London – which shows that average prices are now just three per cent below their all-time highs – is evidence of the capital’s resilience.

“Chestertons has seen a one third increase in the number of sales agreed in June compared to the same month last year.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2020

Jul 08, 2020 to Jul 09, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in house hunters seeking a home with a garden compared to before the pandemic?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Mortgage broker giving advice to customers
Tenet brokers face no PI cover if inhouse CRM system not used in full

Mortgage network TenetLime has written to its brokers to warn them that unless they use the inhouse CRM system Intelligent...

Close