Coventry Building Society hires head of intermediary relationships

by:
  • 02/07/2020
Coventry Building Society hires head of intermediary relationships
Coventry for Intermediaries has appointed Jonathan Stinton as head of intermediary relationships.

 

Stinton (pictured) has worked at the mutual for 12 years with his previous role being corporate relationship manager.

In his new role, he will lead the intermediary development team which covers its head office contact centre and administration function, field and telephone business development manager (BDM) teams and corporate relationships. 

Stinton will support Kevin Purvey who was promoted from his role as director of intermediaries to director of mortgage distribution in February. 

Purvey said: “Jonathan is an excellent fit for this role as he has a thorough knowledge and understanding of Coventry Building Society.   

He has forged his career working with intermediaries up and down the country and his new role will help to build upon our strong focus with our intermediary partners. He will ensure we keep delivering excellent levels of service through our key accounts, BDM’s and head office teams.” 

