BTL Online Forum: ‘Brokers must demonstrate knowledge to gain credibility’ – Ying Tan

by:
  08/07/2020
Brokers need to keep on top of constant market changes if they are to gain credibility with their clients, Dynamo’s Ying Tan will say at today's Buy to Let Online Forum event.

 

Speaking on his session ‘Lessons learned during lockdown’, the brokerage’s founder will add: “In the last three months, there’s been one constant with criteria – and that is that there is no constant. It’s imperative we have regular dialogue with regular partners.  

“As the market begins to open up, cases which may not have fitted during lockdown suddenly have may a home. We have to be on that straight away to capitalise on opportunity. 

He also says brokers need to demonstrate their knowledge to gain credibility. 

“During challenging times, clients need advice, they need support and they need engagement. We have to add value to our clients and landlords. 

“You have to roll up your sleeves higher than ever before and make sure you stay ahead of competitors,” he adds. 

The Buy to Let Online Forum takes place today. If you have pre-registered you can log in here: https://btl.online-event.co/page/the-buy-to-let-online-forum-2. Or you will have the opportunity to register again on Thursday afternoon.

Email lorraine.francisco@ae3media.co.uk to request access. You will be able to view the presentations and exhibitions for a further six months.

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

