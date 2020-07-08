BTL Online Forum: ‘Brokers must demonstrate knowledge to gain credibility’ – Ying Tan

Brokers need to keep on top of constant market changes if they are to gain credibility with their clients, Dynamo’s Ying Tan will say at today's Buy to Let Online Forum event.

Speaking on his session ‘Lessons learned during lockdown’, the brokerage’s founder will add: “In the last three months, there’s been one constant with criteria – and that is that there is no constant. It’s imperative we have regular dialogue with regular partners.

“As the market begins to open up, cases which may not have fitted during lockdown suddenly have may a home. We have to be on that straight away to capitalise on opportunity.”

He also says brokers need to demonstrate their knowledge to gain credibility.

“During challenging times, clients need advice, they need support and they need engagement. We have to add value to our clients and landlords.

“You have to roll up your sleeves higher than ever before and make sure you stay ahead of competitors,” he adds.

