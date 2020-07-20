Accord increasing higher LTV and Help to Buy rates

The changes will see rates increase at 75 per cent, 80 per cent and 85 per cent loan to values (LTV) and on its Help to Buy (HTB) range.

“The full range has been reviewed and alongside the end date change, selected rates will also change with some products being withdrawn and not replaced,” the lender said.

“Selected rates at 75 per cent to 85 per cent LTV will be increased and the new HTB products will be priced higher than those withdrawn.”

Selected deals in the 75 per cent and 80 per cent LTV ranges will rise by up to 0.05 per cent, while all products in the 85 per cent LTV range will increase by up to 0.19 per cent with an average 0.16 per cent increase.

Four Help to Buy products will increase by a maximum of 0.11 per cent.