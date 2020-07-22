You are here: Home - News -

News

Platform withdraws zero fee deals up to 90 per cent LTV; Clydesdale cuts rates

by:
  • 22/07/2020
  • 0
Platform withdraws zero fee deals up to 90 per cent LTV; Clydesdale cuts rates
Platform has withdrawn its fee free five-year fixed rate mortgage at 90 per cent loan to value, leaving one deal available for borrowers with a 10 per cent deposit.

Platform previously withdrew its fee free 90 per cent LTV deal on 8 July to allow it to manage its service levels, but then brought the product back.

The lender has temporarily removed the deal, but a 3.29 per cent five-year fixed at 90 per cent LTV, with a fee of £1,499, remains on offer.

Two other zero free mortgages have been temporarily removed from Platform’s range; a two-year fixed zero fee product from 60 per cent to 80 per cent LTV and a five year fixed zero fee product at 85 per cent LTV.

A spokesperson for Platform said: “Due to unprecedented demand we have made the decision to pause applications for the 90 per cent LTV fee free range and are now withdrawing it from the market temporarily. However, the 90 per cent LTV fee paying product remains available.

Meanwhile, Clydesdale Bank has cut the rate of its two-year fix at 75 per cent LTV from 1.57 per cent to 1.52 per cent, and lowered the cost of its five-year fixed deal at 80 per cent LTV from 1.94 per cent to 1.88 per cent.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

After the stamp duty holiday announcement, which type of client have you received the majority of enquiries from?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Lendinvest creates structured finance team

Lendinvest has launched a structured property finance team to offer a tailored service to brokers and borrowers with complex property...

Close