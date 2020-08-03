Emma Hollingworth leaves Bluestone

Hollingworth joined the lender in November after leaving Mortgage Advice Bureau where she was strategic partnership director for nearly three years.

Her main role at Bluestone was to strengthen the lender’s relationship with its intermediary partners and during her time she was tasked with enhancing the end-to-end journey between brokers and their clients.

Hollingworth departed her post on Friday and it is unknown where she will be moving on to.

Steve Seal, managing director at Bluestone Mortgages, said: “It is with regret that I have to confirm that Emma Hollingworth has left the business. I would like to thank Emma for her dedication and commitment to Bluestone during her time with us.

“She has been enthusiastic in driving the development of Bluestone’s sales and distribution strategy and strengthening our intermediary relationships while championing the evolution of the specialist lending market.”

He added: “We are grateful to Emma for everything she has achieved within the business and wish her every success for the future.”

Mortgage Solutions has contacted Hollingworth for comment.