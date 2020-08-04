You are here: Home - News -

Ipswich Building Society appoints head of mortgage sales

  • 04/08/2020
Ipswich Building Society appoints head of mortgage sales
Ipswich Building Society has appointed of Charlotte Grimshaw as its head of mortgage sales.

 

Grimshaw (pictured) is CeMAP qualified and has spent eight years working in building societies.

Her last role was senior account manager at Family Building Society and before that she was intermediary development manager at Marsden Building Society. 

Her role at Ipswich BS will see her interact with intermediaries, networks and clubs, while overseeing the society’s business development management function. 

Richard Norrington, chief executive of Ipswich Building Society, said: “We know just how important intermediaries have been to lenders and to their customers during the coronavirus crisis, and with Charlotte’s help we look forward to even closer intermediary relationships in the future. 

“Through Charlotte’s appointment, we have been able to increase our market presence for networks and intermediaries, and have restructured our internal sales team to ensure we give maximum support to our business development function.  

He added: “While we are not currently conducting visits or hosting our popular knowledge share events, wherever possible, we have been maximising telephone and digital contact with our intermediary partners to equip them with the information they need to best serve their clients.”

 

