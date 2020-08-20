You are here: Home - News -

News

Brokers eye protection and BTL expansion to safeguard against economy fears

by:
  • 20/08/2020
  • 0
Brokers eye protection and BTL expansion to safeguard against economy fears
Mortgage advisers are looking to diversify their business offerings over the next year as worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic remain strong.

 

According to research conducted by MCI mortgage club of 264 firms, expanding protection and buy-to-let sales were the two most likely moves for advice firms to tackle the uncertain future, both chosen by 38 per cent of principals and senior directors.

A further 35 per cent said they would also be further focusing on remortgaging customers and the equity release market.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the biggest concerns for the mortgage market held by the principals, advisers and administrators surveyed related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearly three-quarters feared a fresh lockdown would affect the mortgage market over the next year, with other related issues being high priority as well.

Two thirds of advisers cited stricter lender criteria or mass unemployment as a concern, followed by 63 per cent noting the recession and a similar number expecting the adverse effect of payment holidays, furlough, and business support loans to make a mark.

Brexit was cited by just over a third of respondents as a key factor to hit the mortgage market, while only three per cent thought there would be no other big changes.

Despite this 97.5 per cent of principals and senior directors were confident regarding their business or employment over the next 12 months.

 

Second lockdown disastrous

MCI club head Melanie Spencer (pictured) said: “Understandably, as restrictions are eased over the country, everyone serving the market will rightly consider a second lockdown to be a disastrous event, especially as the market is beginning to gain momentum again.

“With the stamp duty cut until next year, the conditions are right for a sustainable bounce-back.

“Of course, it is surprising that Brexit didn’t rank as highly, or more specifically, an appropriate trade agreement by the end of the year. It could be that we’re on course for more economic disruption, just of a different kind.

“That said, it is refreshing to see the levels of confidence our respondents had, and that good proportions are looking to expand and diversify their business through protection, BTL and equity release,” she added.

 

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Have you returned all your support staff back from furlough?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Advisers make £10bn worth of Affordability Hub searches

Thousands of advisers have used the Affordability Hub sourcing system to carry out billions of pounds worth of searches, according...

Close