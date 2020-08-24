You are here: Home - News -

News

BoI and Post Office limit remortgage capital raising and tighten affordability criteria

by:
  • 24/08/2020
  • 0
BoI and Post Office limit remortgage capital raising and tighten affordability criteria
Bank of Ireland has tightened its mortgage lending criteria around affordability assessments, capital raising remortgages, self-employed and furloughed borrowers.

 

The changes also apply to Post Office for Intermediaries business which is operated by Bank of Ireland.

The bank is now temporarily limiting the maximum loan to value (LTV) of remortgages which involve releasing capital to 75 per cent.

It has also curtailed the bonus income it will consider – annual and semi-annual bonuses will not be accepted for loan to income (LTI) and affordability assessments.

However, it is still accepting high frequency bonuses along with regular commission and overtime on current payslips, although additional documentation maybe required, or the amount used may be limited.

 

Self-employed and furloughed borrowers

Self-employed borrowers will need to confirm they have resumed trading and evidence will be required through bank statements, with other documentation also potentially being requested, including cases where applicants have not restarted trading yet.

Bank of Ireland is accepting applications from customers who are on furlough provided they have a confirmed a return to work date and evidence will be required.

Affordability will be based on 100 per cent of the return to work salary but historic variable income such as bonus, overtime or commission will not be considered.

For joint applications where one applicant is furloughed, the case may still proceed if the application passes the affordability assessment based on the other, non-furloughed applicant’s income alone.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Have you returned all your support staff back from furlough?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
The Melton reduces HTB and credit repair product rates

The Melton Building Society has reduced rates on its three- and five-year fixed rate Help to Buy products by 0.5...

Close