Platform adds 90 per cent LTV deals

Platform has added new deals at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) as well as reintroducing a host of products for residential and buy to let.

The lender is now offering two-, three- and five-year fixed rates for borrowers with a 10 per cent deposit, with rates starting from 3.69 per cent.

At the same time, Platform has brought back two- and three-year fixed rates with rates starting at 1.25 per cent and 1.45 per cent respectively.

There are fee-free options or a charge of £999.

Within buy to let, the lender has reintroduced two-year fixed rates starting from 1.44 per cent and five-year fixed rates starting from 1.84 per cent, both come with a £1,999 fee.