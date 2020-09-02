You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage Vision 2020: No Pure Legal mis-sold mortgage claim has been upheld by court – Sinclair

by:
  • 02/09/2020
  • 0
Mortgage Vision 2020: No Pure Legal mis-sold mortgage claim has been upheld by court – Sinclair
None of the claims about mis-sold mortgages lodged by law firm Pure Legal has been upheld by a court, Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) chief executive Robert Sinclair has said.

 

 

Speaking at the Mortgage Solutions Mortgage Vision event, when asked if any Pure Legal claims had been upheld or paid out, Sinclair (pictured) said he was aware of just one claim which was settled out of court after the legal firm walked away. 

The damages for this claim are yet to be awarded.  

He also noted another case where “the insurer stopped it from going to court, but the payout damages were negligible, and they came to an agreement with the firm that was taking the case.  

“There have been no decisions as yet upheld by a court having gone through the full case,” Sinclair said.  

Sinclair asked brokers to notify AMI of any cases that have gone to court so that it can co-ordinate an overall approach on the issue. This was seen as important particularly as some firms still struggle to acquire professional indemnity insurance owing to concerns about possible mis-selling.  

“We’ll deal with any case where there is genuine customer mis-selling or any harm, but we will not accept vexatious claims from people who are just trying to make money for themselves,” Sinclair said.  

In 2018, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) warned that interest-only borrowers could risk losing their homes if they had no repayment plans in place at the end of their term.

This resulted in a drop in take-up of interest-only mortgages and a number of complaints that the mortgages had been mis-sold.

 

Speaking with the regulator 

Sinclair is to begin talks with the FCA and Treasury, with a view to encouraging insurers to overlook legacy issues on mis-sold mortgages and to provide cover. 

“I have my first meeting with the FCA on Friday to go through with them exactly what the position is, what the issues are, and to make sure we’ve got a way of taking this forward to help the insurance market understand that the risks in this are hopefully minimal,” he said. 

However, Sinclair cautioned that brokers moving into new product areas or markets, such as later life mortgages or bridging, increased insurers’ reluctance to service the mortgage market. 

He added that the FCA’s recent study on the later life market – which suggested not all firms were giving advice in the best interests of clients – did not help. 

“Insurers will be much more nervous about taking that on,” he said. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Did you take a summer holiday this year?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
NatWest requires more data for self-employed cases

NatWest Intermediary Solutions is changing the way it calculates affordability on residential mortgages for self-employed customers from 3 September.

Close