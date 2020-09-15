HSBC raises mortgage rates by up to 0.55 per cent

HSBC has risen rates on two- and five-year fixed mortgages at 60-95 per cent loan to value (LTV) by as much as 0.1 per cent to 0.55 per cent.

Its two- and five-year fixed fee saver and standard deals within this tier have seen rate increases, as has its five-year fixed premier exclusive deal at 60-90 per cent.

These products now have rates varying from 1.99 per cent for those with larger deposits and 3.34 per cent at higher LTV tiers.

The two-year tracker between 60 and 90 per cent has also gone up in rate.

At 60 per cent LTV, the two-year tracker rate is now 1.79 per cent and 1.99 per cent at 70 and 75 per cent LTV. At 95 per cent LTV, the rate for a tracker mortgage is 2.89 per cent.

The bank has recently made a number of changes to its mortgage range in an attempt to manage demand, including the withdrawal of its 90 per cent LTV deals for new customers.

HSBC’s 90 per cent and 95 per cent LTV mortgage rates are only available to existing mortgage customers who are switching rates.

These changes are effective from today.