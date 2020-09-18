Simon Broadley’s Tenet Lime MD job under consultation

Simon Broadley’s position as managing director of mortgage network Tenet Lime is under consultation, Mortgage Solutions understands.

Broadley (pictured) has been managing director of Tenet Lime for two years and nine months, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Tenet Group announced it was merging the Lime and Connect brands in July. Tenet Connect is the group’s financial advice arm. The two brands will be rolled together and renamed as Tenet Network Services. The merge will go ahead on 1 October.

Tenet said new roles would be created by the merger, but redundancies are expected and a consultation, which Broadley’s role is believed to be part of, is already underway.

Since installing a new CRM system, Intelligent Office, that went live in September last year, many firms have expressed their frustration over issues with the technology.

Mortgage Solutions reported how 35 adviser firms had written to Tenet before IO’s launch to ask for a gradual introduction of the system which they said was “underdeveloped” and described as “operationally and financially damaging”. Tenet went ahead with its timeline as planned.

Tenet declined to comment.