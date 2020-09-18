You are here: Home - News -

News

Simon Broadley’s Tenet Lime MD job under consultation

by:
  • 18/09/2020
  • 0
Simon Broadley’s Tenet Lime MD job under consultation
Simon Broadley’s position as managing director of mortgage network Tenet Lime is under consultation, Mortgage Solutions understands.

 

Broadley (pictured) has been managing director of Tenet Lime for two years and nine months, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Tenet Group announced it was merging the Lime and Connect brands in July. Tenet Connect is the group’s financial advice arm. The two brands will be rolled together and renamed as Tenet Network Services. The merge will go ahead on 1 October.

Tenet said new roles would be created by the merger, but redundancies are expected and a consultation, which Broadley’s role is believed to be part of, is already underway.

Since installing a new CRM system, Intelligent Office, that went live in September last year, many firms have expressed their frustration over issues with the technology.

Mortgage Solutions reported how 35 adviser firms had written to Tenet before IO’s launch to ask for a gradual introduction of the system which they said was “underdeveloped” and described as “operationally and financially damaging”. Tenet went ahead with its timeline as planned.

Tenet declined to comment.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Did you take a summer holiday this year?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Know Your BDM: Claire Askham, Buckinghamshire Building Society

This week, Mortgage Solutions is talking to Claire Askham, key account manager at Buckinghamshire Building Society.

Close