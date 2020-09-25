You are here: Home - News -

Coventry BS becomes first lender to join Society of Mortgage Professionals

  • 25/09/2020
Coventry BS becomes first lender to join Society of Mortgage Professionals
Coventry Building Society has become the first lender to become an associate firm of the Society of Mortgage Professionals (SMP).

 

The society launched its firm status last month to allow firms to publicly align with its professional standards and code of ethics. 

This includes a pledge to act in the best interests of clients and a commitment to operating a diversity and inclusion policy for clients and staff. 

Kevin Purvey (pictured), director of mortgage distribution at Coventry Building Society, said: “We are delighted to become an associate firm of the Society of Mortgage Professionals. We are strong advocates of customers getting advice, and the need for them to see a professional adviser is even more relevant in the current climate.  

“We are very pleased to be involved at an early stage to demonstrate our commitment to the code of ethics, continuous improvement and a customer centric culture.” 

Keith Richards, chief membership officer of the Society of Mortgage Professionals, said: “It is great to see so many organisations across the mortgage sector acknowledging the importance of the promotion of professional mortgage advice and applying to become an associate firm of the society.” 

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

