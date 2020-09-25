You are here: Home - News -

News

Santander cuts landlord income sources for BTL affordability

by:
  • 25/09/2020
  • 0
Santander cuts landlord income sources for BTL affordability
Santander will no longer accept certain types of state benefit income and maintenance payments to support the minimum income requirement for buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage applications.

 

From 27 September landlords will not be able to use four types of state benefit income to reach the £25,000 threshold for borrowers.

The incomes that will no longer be recognised are: child benefit, child tax credit, working tax credit or pension credit.

Maintenance payments will also be excluded.

All full mortgage applications already submitted by 9pm on 26 September will not be affected by the change.

Any applications submitted from 6am on 27 September or where a material change is made to a previously submitted application will be assessed on the new policy.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Did you take a summer holiday this year?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Poll: Have you seen an increase in vulnerable clients since the start of the Covid crisis?

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is worried the Covid-19 crisis could increase the amount of people considered vulnerable that financial...

Close