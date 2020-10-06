You are here: Home - News -

News

Brokers still sourcing deals at midnight as working day gets longer

by:
  • 06/10/2020
  • 0
Brokers still sourcing deals at midnight as working day gets longer
Mortgage brokers are continuing to source deals well beyond the end of the average nine to five working day, with many searching for products until midnight, analysis from Twenty7Tec found.

 

According to the firm’s September report, 11am was the peak time for broker searches which reached around 152,000.

Although searches begin to ease off between five and six o’clock in the evening, dropping from around 105,000 to 51,000, thousands of searches were still be carried out until midnight.

September contained the second, third and fifth busiest days of the year for the production of all ESIS documents and the busiest day of the year for buy-to-let ESIS documents.

On a rolling 7-day average, every day in July, August and September ranked above any day in February and early March for ESIS documents prepared.

James Tucker (pictured), chief executive of Twenty7Tec, said: “As we crunched the figures this month, some interesting data jumped out at us in regard to the new working week for brokers.

“As more people work from home, it seems the property market will need to adapt to keep up with demand, justifying our new support hours launched last month.”

The proportion of searches for remortgaging is up 9.2 per cent while the volumes of searches for mortgages are up across all bands except the 90 per cent plus band.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in vulnerable clients since the start of the Covid crisis?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Expat demand is high, but where are the lenders? – Ganatra

In all the column inches written across the trade press over the last six months, I am yet to see...

Close