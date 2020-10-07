NatWest increases rates by up to 25 basis points

NatWest is increasing rates on selected products across its new business and existing customer ranges from 8 October.

In total 27 deals are being changed with high loan to value (LTV) mortgages seeing the biggest interest rate rises.

The lender’s new business products will see rate increases of up to 15 basis points (bps) on purchase deals and 20 bps on remortgage deals respectively.

The existing customer range will have increases of up to 25bps and 15bps on two- and five-year switcher deals respectively.

Examples on the core range include two-year fixes for purchases with no fee and £995 product fee at 85 per cent LTV which are each increasing by 0.25 per cent to 3.10 per cent and 2.94 per cent respectively.

From the broker exclusive range, the two-year and five-year purchase deals at 85 per cent LTV with £995 fee are increasing by 15bps to 2.89 per cent and 2.99 per cent respectively.

Advisers will be able to produce mortgage illustrations and submit applications online for existing deals up to 10:30pm on 7 October.