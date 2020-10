Santander is increasing interest rates on its 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) range and adding a new product.

The lender currently has two products available at 85 per cent LTV – the highest LTV it offers for new business purchase and remortgage.

From 13 October both the two- and five-year fixed rate deals which have a £999 fee will be increased by 20 basis points to 2.99 per cent and 3.14 per cent respectively.

Santander is also adding a three-year option to its range at the same time.

This will also be at 2.99 per cent and has a £999 fee.