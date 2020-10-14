Equity Release Awards 2020 – the finalists

Finalists in 11 categories cover the whole spread of the equity release market.
Best Financial Adviser – 5 advisers and less
Fluent Lifetime
Laterliving now!
Lifetime Equity Release
Best Financial Adviser – 6-19 advisers
One Family Advice
Step Change
Viva Retirement Solutions
Best Financial Adviser – 20+ advisers
Age Partnership
Equity Release Supermarket
Key Group
Best Individual Adviser
Amanda Parsons, AAP Financial Solutions
Mike Hardy, The Equity Release Experts
Ron Radway, Essex Equity Release
Best Distributor for Development & Support
Advise Wise
Air Group
Premier Equity Release Club
Best Conveyancer
Adlington Law
Equilaw
Gilroy Steel
Best Surveyor
Countrywide Surveying Services
e.surv
Gateway Surveyors
Best BDM
Esther Hobden, LV=
Nakita Moss, Pure Retirement
Sanjay Gadhia, more2life
Best Provider Lifetime Mortgages
Just
Legal & General
more2life
Best Provider for Development & Support
Canada Life
Just
Pure Retirement
Best Provider for Product Innovation
Just
more2life
Pure Retirement