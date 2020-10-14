You are here: Home - News -

News

Equity Release Awards 2020 – the finalists

by:
  • 14/10/2020
  • 0
Equity Release Awards 2020 – the finalists
The shortlists for the Equity Release Awards 2020 have been revealed.

 

Finalists in 11 categories cover the whole spread of the equity release market.

 

Best Financial Adviser – 5 advisers and less

Fluent Lifetime
Laterliving now!
Lifetime Equity Release

 

Best Financial Adviser – 6-19 advisers

One Family Advice
Step Change
Viva Retirement Solutions

 

Best Financial Adviser – 20+ advisers

Age Partnership
Equity Release Supermarket
Key Group

 

Best Individual Adviser

Amanda Parsons, AAP Financial Solutions
Mike Hardy, The Equity Release Experts
Ron Radway, Essex Equity Release

 

Best Distributor for Development & Support

Advise Wise
Air Group
Premier Equity Release Club

 

Best Conveyancer

Adlington Law
Equilaw
Gilroy Steel

 

Best Surveyor

Countrywide Surveying Services
e.surv
Gateway Surveyors

 

Best BDM

Esther Hobden, LV=
Nakita Moss, Pure Retirement
Sanjay Gadhia, more2life

 

Best Provider Lifetime Mortgages

Just
Legal & General
more2life

 

Best Provider for Development & Support

Canada Life
Just
Pure Retirement

 

Best Provider for Product Innovation

Just
more2life
Pure Retirement

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Are you worried about getting cases completed before the 31 March stamp duty deadline?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Search button
‘I hope brokers don’t want lenders to control volume with criteria changes’ – Marketwatch

In an environment of ever-shifting market and economic conditions, lenders have had to adjust offerings to manage risk and demand...

Close