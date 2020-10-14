MAB partners with Moneyfacts to provide advice

Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has announced a partnership with Moneyfacts.co.uk to become the website’s recommended mortgage broker.

Visitors to Moneyfacts.co.uk will be prompted to get in touch with an MAB adviser through the website as they browse mortgage deals.

Website users will still be encouraged to speak to lenders directly.

Peter Brodnicki, chief executive of Mortgage Advice Bureau, said: “We’re excited to partner with Moneyfacts – it is an established brand in the consumer finance space and one which is known and trusted by the public.

“Ultimately, this partnership is all about improving the service for Moneyfacts.co.uk users and giving customers the choice to receive mortgage advice face-to-face across the UK, over the phone or screen to screen.”

Michelle Monck, head of digital at Moneyfacts, added: “Moneyfacts.co.uk is pleased to announce Mortgage Advice Bureau as our preferred mortgage broker.

“Those visiting our site looking to arrange a remortgage, find a new mortgage or a buy-to-let lender, will now have the option to speak with the experienced and highly trained advisers at Mortgage Advice Bureau.”